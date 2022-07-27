Home States Karnataka

Naseer Ahmed pitches hard for MLC seat on BJP ticket

With the election to one Legislative Council seat slated for next month, Dr CR Naseer Ahmed from Davanagere is trying hard for the ticket.

DAVANGERE: With the election to one Legislative Council seat slated for next month, Dr CR Naseer Ahmed from Davanagere is trying hard for the ticket. His candidature is said to be supported by MP Dr GM Siddeshwara, MLA SA Ravindranath, swamijis from the coastal region and also by leaders from and central and other parts of the state.

Prominent mutt heads have written to national BJP president JP Nadda and party organising secretary BL Santhosh, asking them to name Dr CR Naseer Ahmed, who is the Planning Commission member. Naseer told TNIE, “I have been the Planning Commission member from 2010 to 2013 and also from 2016 till date. If chosen, the minorities too will repose faith in the party in future.”

Naseer said he has met Santhosh and general secretary, Karnataka in-charge, Arun Singh to pitch for his candidature. 

