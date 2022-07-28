Home States Karnataka

Adhere to timeline for ambulance service, Karnataka HC to govt

Taking on record the timeline, the court passed the order and directed the government to file a status report with regard to progress of the tender on or before October 25, 2022, the next date of hear

Published: 28th July 2022 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2022 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka HC on Wednesday directed the State Government to adhere to the timeline submitted before the court for inviting multi-crore tenders to provide tech-based ambulance service, considering its importance. The Health and Family Welfare Services filed an affidavit, stating that it will invite tenders by August 30, 2022, after clearance from the pre-tender scrutiny committee, and issue a letter of intent to successful service providers in 15 days after opening of the price proposal on October 17, 2022. Taking on record the timeline, the court passed the order and directed the government to file a status report with regard to progress of the tender on or before October 25, 2022, the next date of hearing.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court
India Matters
O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)
OPS mulling BJP move? Modi, Shah images on hoarding throws a surprise
A family waits for transportation against the banners of Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Commonwealth Games 2022 could act as a balm for India amid IOA crisis
Hyderabad man gives up Canadian citizenship to start NGO for elderly
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
India's first Vedic education board to come up soon: Government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp