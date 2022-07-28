Adhere to timeline for ambulance service, Karnataka HC to govt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka HC on Wednesday directed the State Government to adhere to the timeline submitted before the court for inviting multi-crore tenders to provide tech-based ambulance service, considering its importance. The Health and Family Welfare Services filed an affidavit, stating that it will invite tenders by August 30, 2022, after clearance from the pre-tender scrutiny committee, and issue a letter of intent to successful service providers in 15 days after opening of the price proposal on October 17, 2022. Taking on record the timeline, the court passed the order and directed the government to file a status report with regard to progress of the tender on or before October 25, 2022, the next date of hearing.

