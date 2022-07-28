Home States Karnataka

BJP youth leader murder: Over 15 detained, Union minister Shobha Karandlaje seeks NIA probe

Police had to resort to mild lathi charge to bring the situation under control when emotions ran high and some people tried to topple the vehicle of BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Published: 28th July 2022 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2022 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Six teams have been formed with the help of the Mangaluru city police commissioner and Udupi police. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MANGALURU: More than 15 people have been detained for interrogation in connection with the murder of BJP youth wing leader Praveen Nettar in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada, police said on Thursday.

Addressing reporters in Sullia taluk of the district, ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar, who visited Bellare area of the taluk where the incident happened and took stock of the situation, said a probe is underway from all angles.

As of now, it cannot be certain that those who have been taken into custody are involved in the murder or they had helped in executing the crime, he said.

Kumar said six teams have been formed with the help of the Mangaluru city police commissioner and Udupi police.

Police had to resort to mild lathi charge to bring the situation under control when emotions ran high and some people tried to topple the vehicle of BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Wednesday, he said.

Dakshina Kannada district Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra, Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Bhagawan Sonawane and other officials were present.

Praveen Nettar (32), a Zilla BJP Yuva Morcha committee member, was hacked to death in front of his broiler shop in Bellare by three bike-borne miscreants on Tuesday night.

The killing led to tension at several places in Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday with instances of stone-pelting and police lathi-charge being reported.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting that the probe into the murder of Nettar be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Condemning the murder, Karandlaje, who represents Udupi-Chikkamagaluru parliamentary seat in the Lok Sabha, blamed Muslim fundamentalists and organisations like PFI, SDPI and similar groups for the murder, and continued radicalisation of Dakshina Kannada district.

Radical outfits trying to disrupt the harmony in the district are behind the murder, she said.

Pointing out that a motorbike bearing a Kerala registration number was used to attack Nettar, Karandlaje said a comprehensive probe is necessary to find out whether the assailants belonged to radical groups from Kerala.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Praveen Nettar BJP Yuva Morcha
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp