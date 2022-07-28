Home States Karnataka

BJP Yuva Morcha member death: Karnataka CM cancels government anniversary celebrations

Two events were scheduled to be held on Thursday- at Vidhana Soudha and another public rally titled 'Janotsava' at Doddaballapur.

Published: 28th July 2022 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2022 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: At a press meet held at midnight on July 28, Thursday. the Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai announced the cancellation of first-year anniversary celebrations of his government. 

CM announced that the decision has been made after the death of BJP Yuva Morcha (BJYM) member Praveen Nettaru at Sulia in Dakshina Kannada. He was hacked to death with lethal weapons by unidentified people on a bike in Bellare, Dakshina Kannada on late Tuesday evening.

CM said he has no mood for celebrations in the backdrop of a bitter incident and will address a press conference, instead of celebrations.

Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Rajeev Chandrashekar and other dignitaries were supposed to attend the Sadhana Sambrama event at Vidhana Soudha, where Bommai took oath as chief minister on July 28 last year after BS Yediyurappa stepped down.

