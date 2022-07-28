Leptospirosis cases back to haunt Udupi

Prakash Samaga By

Express News Service

UDUPI: Cases of leptospirosis, also known as rat fever, are slightly on the rise in Udupi. There are 95 cases registered this year so far in the district. Out of 95 cases, June saw 34 cases and 10 cases in July. Currently, the test for rat fever is conducted at the district government hospital and Kasturba Hospital, Manipal. Reagents and test kits are available in sufficient numbers, sources said. Dr Nagarathna, district surveillance officer, told TNIE that, “Leptospirosis spreads only if one comes into contact with rat’s urine, but even other animals may cause it.”

However, in a majority of the cases, it would have spread through rats’ urine and faecal matter which mix with the water during the rainy season. Drinking of water or coming into contact with such water that would have been contaminated through mixing of rat’s urine or faecal matters causes this disease, she informed. Those who work in paddy fields, civic workers, fishermen, ragpickers are the most vulnerable category, she said. Sources in the health department said that tests for rat fever are conducted at just two places in the district because of the non-availability of machines that can conduct ELISA tests.

It is through ELISA test which shows presence of antigens against the bacteria causing leptospirosis, the disease can be confirmed. As each machine costs Rs 4 lakh, the administration has not invested so much. Currently it is available at the district public health laboratory of the surveillance wing and at Manipal Institute of Virology, (KH) Manipal.

This year so far, about 4,000 suspected cases of leptospirosis were tested in the district. Of them, 95 tested positive. In 2019, 6,851 were tested and 344 had tested positive. In 2020, 5,100 were tested and 319 had tested positive. Last year, 6,005 were tested and 354 had contracted the disease. Sources said that all 95 have recovered from rat fever and there is no need to panic.

