Now, you can login, choose and adopt a cow online in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Starting with Rs 70 a day, now one can feed any one of over 33,000 cattle heads that are sheltered at over 200 goshalas across the state. On Thursday, the Department of Animal Husbandry is launching the Punyakoti adoption website, to allow donors to choose cows they want to feed or adopt. This is the first such initiative in the country where a large number of cows are being allowed to be adopted with customised options.

Department officials said the state has 1.14 crore cattle, including cows and buffaloes. To prevent them from being slaughtered, the state government passed the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Billl last year. Since then, there has been an increase in the number of aged cows at goshalas managed by private organisations and the government. “Though the government funds these goshals, it is difficult to maintain the animals as the numbers are huge. This is the reason we are opting for private participation,’’ said official sources.

The website has been developed by the department in association with KEONICS and it will have details of over 20,000 of the 33,000 cows. Donors are given options like donating to goshalas, adopting a cow or feeding a cow. Under donation for goshalas, one can contribute starting from Rs 10, under adoption of a cow, one can pay Rs 11,000 per year and to feed a cow, they can donate Rs 70 per day. Donations are exempted from taxes. Donations for goshalas will be used for infrastructure development, including maintenance of cowsheds, providing clean drinking water and various veterinary services.

The portal gives details of cows, including their age, whether they are newborn, rescued from a slaughterhouse, given by farmers, the names and locations of goshala, vaccination and the breed. Donors can choose cows by their age, breed or place. To donate, visit https://punyakoti.karahvs.in

BENGALURU: Starting with Rs 70 a day, now one can feed any one of over 33,000 cattle heads that are sheltered at over 200 goshalas across the state. On Thursday, the Department of Animal Husbandry is launching the Punyakoti adoption website, to allow donors to choose cows they want to feed or adopt. This is the first such initiative in the country where a large number of cows are being allowed to be adopted with customised options. Department officials said the state has 1.14 crore cattle, including cows and buffaloes. To prevent them from being slaughtered, the state government passed the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Billl last year. Since then, there has been an increase in the number of aged cows at goshalas managed by private organisations and the government. “Though the government funds these goshals, it is difficult to maintain the animals as the numbers are huge. This is the reason we are opting for private participation,’’ said official sources. The website has been developed by the department in association with KEONICS and it will have details of over 20,000 of the 33,000 cows. Donors are given options like donating to goshalas, adopting a cow or feeding a cow. Under donation for goshalas, one can contribute starting from Rs 10, under adoption of a cow, one can pay Rs 11,000 per year and to feed a cow, they can donate Rs 70 per day. Donations are exempted from taxes. Donations for goshalas will be used for infrastructure development, including maintenance of cowsheds, providing clean drinking water and various veterinary services. The portal gives details of cows, including their age, whether they are newborn, rescued from a slaughterhouse, given by farmers, the names and locations of goshala, vaccination and the breed. Donors can choose cows by their age, breed or place. To donate, visit https://punyakoti.karahvs.in