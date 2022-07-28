Praveen Nettaru murder: BJP workers attack govt on eve of Nadda’s visit

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the eve of BJP national president JP Nadda’s visit to the state to take part in a rally to celebrate one year of Basavaraj Bommai government in office on Thursday, Sullia BJP worker Praveen Nettaru’s murder has turned into an embarrassment for the party, with workers attacking the leadership for being “ineffective”.

BJP Yuva Morcha office-bearers from across the state, including Chikkamagaluru, Udupi, Koppala and Tumakuru, tendered their resignations enmasse. Party workers, from Bengaluru and also places like Mudigere, Sringeri and Koppa that are BJP strongholds, have taken to social media to troll the Bommai government and seek the resignation of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi, in an apparent move to control the damage, met Bommai and held talks on evolving measures to check such attacks on pro-Hindu activists. Ravi suspected that Praveen’s murder has links with the murders of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur of Rajasthan and chemist Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe at Amaravathi in Maharashtra. Both the slain BJP sympathisers had supported suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Facebook, while Praveen is said to have supported Kanhaiyalal.

Earlier in the day, BJP leaders, including followers of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, attacked the government and party state president Nalin Kumar Kateel for their failure to protect BJP workers. Chief minister’s political secretary MP Renukacharya said, “I will resign from my post and also as MLA if strict action is not taken against the perpetrators.” He also attacked the home ministry for failing to trace the person who made a threat call to him. “People don’t need heroic speeches, but stringent action,” he said.

Belagavi district BJP General Secretary Mahantesh Vakkund said, “Will you give justice to our brother activist or will you remove me from the party for tweeting? Yakshagana is enough, time to become Veerabhadra (aggressive).

”In Shivamogga, Padma, the mother of slain Bajrang Dal activist Harsha, said the double-engine BJP government, at the Centre and state, has not been able to take stringent action against perpetrators of such crimes.

