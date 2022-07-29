If need arises, will adopt ‘Yogi model’ in Karnataka: Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said if the situation arises, the Karnataka government will not shy away from adopting Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath’s model to take tough action against anti-national and communal elements. Under ‘Yogi model’, UP CM has made attempts to rein in anti-national elements by using bulldozers to raze houses and properties of people allegedly involved in riots.

Responding to a question on the demand by several BJP party workers and leaders on implementing the Yogi model, the CM said for the situation in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi (Adityanath) is the right chief minister. There are different methods to deal with the situation in Karnataka. “If the situation demands, we will go for Yogi model in Karnataka too,” Bommai said.

Bommai government, which completed one year in office on Thursday, cancelled its first anniversary celebrations after a BJP youth leader’s murder at Sullia in coastal Karnataka. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Bommai said the government is facing many challenges at present. There are forces which are trying to disturb communal harmony across the country, including in Karnataka.

Karnataka police working efficiently, says Bommai



In the last ten years, these communal forces have become more active. Karnataka police are efficient enough and have cracked down on terrorist organisations and sleeper cells and sent them to Tihar jail with the help of National Investigation Agency (NIA). “Whether it is DJ Halli riots, Hubballi violence or Mangaluru incidents, our police are working efficiently.” he said. On the Praveen Nettaru murder case, the CM said they have formed five teams which will also visit Kerala.

“We will crack this case the way we nabbed the accused in Harsha murder case,” the CM said and added that the government does not compromise on maintaining law and order. “I appeal to the people to be calm,” he added. When asked about banning organisations like Popular Front of India (PFI), the CM said there are certain organisations trying to disturb social harmony. “This is a challenge.

These outfits even tried to spread the hijab case, which started with five students at a Udupi college, to the entire state. We controlled them and it went to the court which gave a decision in favour of the state government. Azan issue was also sorted out. The Union government has to ban PFI or SDPI. We have already sent a report and documents to the Centre. The process has begun. Banning has to be done across the country’’ he added.

OURS IS 100/100 GOVERNMENT: CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Opposition leader Siddaramaiah gave zero marks to the government’s performance but people gave 100% marks. “This means ours is 100/100 government’’ the CM said. He also defended his ministers saying no one has given any provocative statement.

