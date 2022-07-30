Home States Karnataka

Dakshina Kannada on high alert after three back-to-back political murders

The communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada district has been put on high alert following three back-to-back murders in a span of 10 days. 

Published: 30th July 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Hundreds of mourners attend the funeral of Mohammed Fazil on Friday

By Vincent D’Souza
Express News Service

MANGALURU: The communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada district has been put on high alert following three back-to-back murders in a span of 10 days. Security has been beefed up in the district with additional forces deployed in sensitive areas and checkposts set up at several places, including in places along the Kerala border.

A route march was carried out at Surathkal on Friday and several people moving around suspiciously were detained.Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been extended till 6 am on Monday. During the period, liquor shops will remain closed, while other shops and business establishments will be shut between 6 pm and 6 am. 

Mohammed Fazil, a 23-year-youth, who was murdered at Surathkal on Thursday, was laid to rest on Friday. The funeral was attended by thousands of people, while Fazil’s family had requested politicians to stay away.

As a precautionary measure, a holiday was declared for schools and colleges in four police station limits of Surathkal, Mulky, Panamburu and Bajpe on Friday.Alok Kumar, ADGP, Law and Order told reporters that the investigation into Fazil’s murder has begun and they are looking for the owner of the car in which the culprits arrived. Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar  said Fazil was not associated with any organisation or political party. 

After finishing his diploma in fire safety, he was looking for a job and in the meantime, was also doing some odd jobs. Several people have been picked up for questioning, he added. Meanwhile, Bellare PSI Rukmaya Naik and Subramanya PSI Jamburaj, who had ordered a lathicharge during the funeral of Praveen on Wednesday, were transferred to the IGP office in Mangaluru on Friday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dakshina Kannada political murders Karnataka
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp