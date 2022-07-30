Dakshina Kannada on high alert after three back-to-back political murders

Express News Service

MANGALURU: The communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada district has been put on high alert following three back-to-back murders in a span of 10 days. Security has been beefed up in the district with additional forces deployed in sensitive areas and checkposts set up at several places, including in places along the Kerala border.

A route march was carried out at Surathkal on Friday and several people moving around suspiciously were detained.Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been extended till 6 am on Monday. During the period, liquor shops will remain closed, while other shops and business establishments will be shut between 6 pm and 6 am.

Mohammed Fazil, a 23-year-youth, who was murdered at Surathkal on Thursday, was laid to rest on Friday. The funeral was attended by thousands of people, while Fazil’s family had requested politicians to stay away.

As a precautionary measure, a holiday was declared for schools and colleges in four police station limits of Surathkal, Mulky, Panamburu and Bajpe on Friday.Alok Kumar, ADGP, Law and Order told reporters that the investigation into Fazil’s murder has begun and they are looking for the owner of the car in which the culprits arrived. Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said Fazil was not associated with any organisation or political party.

After finishing his diploma in fire safety, he was looking for a job and in the meantime, was also doing some odd jobs. Several people have been picked up for questioning, he added. Meanwhile, Bellare PSI Rukmaya Naik and Subramanya PSI Jamburaj, who had ordered a lathicharge during the funeral of Praveen on Wednesday, were transferred to the IGP office in Mangaluru on Friday.

MANGALURU: The communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada district has been put on high alert following three back-to-back murders in a span of 10 days. Security has been beefed up in the district with additional forces deployed in sensitive areas and checkposts set up at several places, including in places along the Kerala border. A route march was carried out at Surathkal on Friday and several people moving around suspiciously were detained.Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been extended till 6 am on Monday. During the period, liquor shops will remain closed, while other shops and business establishments will be shut between 6 pm and 6 am. Mohammed Fazil, a 23-year-youth, who was murdered at Surathkal on Thursday, was laid to rest on Friday. The funeral was attended by thousands of people, while Fazil’s family had requested politicians to stay away. As a precautionary measure, a holiday was declared for schools and colleges in four police station limits of Surathkal, Mulky, Panamburu and Bajpe on Friday.Alok Kumar, ADGP, Law and Order told reporters that the investigation into Fazil’s murder has begun and they are looking for the owner of the car in which the culprits arrived. Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said Fazil was not associated with any organisation or political party. After finishing his diploma in fire safety, he was looking for a job and in the meantime, was also doing some odd jobs. Several people have been picked up for questioning, he added. Meanwhile, Bellare PSI Rukmaya Naik and Subramanya PSI Jamburaj, who had ordered a lathicharge during the funeral of Praveen on Wednesday, were transferred to the IGP office in Mangaluru on Friday.