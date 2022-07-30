Dasara Golden Pass will include themed package tours

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Making most of the opportunity to draw tourists to Karnataka during Mysuru Dasara, the tourism department is chalking out package tours going beyond the Nada Habba, for domestic and international tourists. The Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) is seeking government approval to get 1,000 Golden Passes for Mysuru Dasara. These passes will be utilised not just to show tourists the jumboo savari, but also to visit destinations like Chikkamagaluru, Madikeri, Melkote, Belur and Halebid.

Theme-based packages will be offered to those planning a visit to see the state festival. KSTDC Managing Director Jagadeesha G told The New Indian Express that Dasara is being held in a grand manner after a gap of two years. It is not just an opportunity to draw more people to Mysuru, but also to Karnataka. Speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of the three day India International Travel Mart, Jagadeesha said: “Usually fewer passes are given, but this time we are asking for 1,000 so that more people can be drawn. We are planning day packages and longer package tours for people.

Each pass would be charged around Rs 5,000. The tour is being planned in such a way that tourists can experience Mysuru Dasara and also visit other places. The aim is to increase turnover for the tourism sector.” On the occasion, e-brochure services were al s o launched, where tourists can scan QR codes for details of hotels and services, and book instantly. The three-day long mart being held in Bengaluru has over 200 participants from various travel and trade organisations and tourism boards.

A stall by the Union tourism ministry under the theme Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, is a big draw. Over 20 Indian states and six international destinations (Singapore, Malaysia, Dubai, Thailand, Maldives and Nepal) are participating in the mart to sell holiday packages. The tourism department is marketing the event for a boost ahead of Mysuru Dasara.

