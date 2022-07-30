‘Encountering’ of accused on table: Ashwath Narayan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an attempt to send out a message to staunch BJP workers, senior BJP leader and Higher Education minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Friday said the state government may go to the extent of “encountering” the accused, who killed innocent party workers.

“We will respond to the aspirations of the people. We will not only implement the Uttar Pradesh model, but go five steps ahead to take stringent action,” he told reporters in Ramanagara.

Defending Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnaendra, he said they are functioning efficiently.

“The anguish of BJP workers at this juncture is natural. The accused have already been arrested and action initiated. There is no question of protecting the killers and perpetrators as teams have been formed to conduct the probe. Protecting the lives of innocent people and party workers is our duty,” he said.

On Congress insisting on imposing a ban on Popular Front of India (PFI) and Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI), he shot back, saying the opposition party does not have any moral right to speak as it had indulged in appeasement politics that led to the present unrest in the society. “There is no difference between Congress leaders and traitors,” he charged.

“KPCC president DK Shivakumar has dug his own pit and we need not be a party to it. Undoubtedly, we will put an end to DKS culture by cleansing his kind of politics in Kanakapura,” asserted the minister when asked about Shivakumar’s allegation that BJP is trying to fix him in the Enforcement Directorate case.

