Karnataka govt employees told to hoist tricolour from from August 13 to 15

 Government employees across Karnataka have been directed to hoist the Tricolour at their houses from August 13 to 15 as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

National flag, Indian flag

The Indian flag (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

In a meeting with officials on Friday, Chief secretary Vandita Sharma asked them to upload photos of hoisting the flags on the website. According to a release from the Information Department, the Chief Secretary said said the Union government has directed all state governments to keep the flag flying day and night for three days.

She also appealed to public to take part as the state is targeting hoisting of one crore flags. People can hoist the flag, take a selfie, and upload the same on https://harghartiranga.com 

