Karnataka to allow private parties to manage monuments

Published: 30th July 2022 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GALIBORE (RAMANAGARA): As part of its Tourism Policy 2020-26, the state government is all set to call for tenders to hand over monuments, including the fort built by Nadaprabhu Kempe Gowda at Magadi, to private parties to revamp, operate and maintain them for five years. The state has around 25,000 such monuments, but eight will be considered under the scheme initially.

The Ramanagara Tourism Investors’ Conclave was held here on Friday on the premises of Jungle Lodges and Resorts under the leadership of district in-charge and Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan. The conclave passed a resolution to develop Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s scheme ‘adopt a monument’ mentioned in the budget.

The international consultancy company, KPMG, has partnered with the government to explore tourism potential in the state. The firm is looking at agri and caravan tourism in a few districts, while identifying Ramanagara for the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism.With an investment of Rs 5,000 crore, the government expects to generate 10 lakh jobs through 1,700 projects.Ashwath Narayan promised subsidies of up to Rs 2 crore to investors under 26 different categories of tourism. Ramanagara will be made a tourism hub, he added.

Single-window systems at the district level will clear projects and also look into environmental aspects as the forest department has opened its gates for tourism, said Joint Director Janardhan.Around 20 probable investors and experts took part in the conclave.

