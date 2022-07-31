Home States Karnataka

BJP netas seek money to help slain Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru’s kin, workers angry

The BJP party has already provided a sum as financial support and we will stand by the family in future too,” the party tweeted.

Police personnel at the residence of Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra after members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) barged inside. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: In a huge embarrassment to BJP, several party workers have lashed out at some BJP leaders for sending out messages on social media asking party workers to donate money to help the family of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru from Sullia who was brutally murdered a few days ago.

A screenshot of party workers expressing their anger against these messages went viral on social media sites and Yuva Brigade leader Chakravarthy Sulibele too criticised the move.

“Pathetic situation of BJYM Karnataka. They are collecting money from the local people giving their own account details. A leader sends a msg and gets a befitting reply! Ur ministers loot us and u collect money from us for ur karyakarta’,” he tweeted tagging the BJP Yuva Morcha state president and national president.

After Sulibele’s tweet, the state BJP through its official Twitter handle asked its leaders not to collect money.

“There are messages doing the rounds on social media asking people to donate money to Praveen Nettaru’s family using the name of BJP. Some people are already collecting money privately claiming it to be for the Nettaru family. People should not pay heed to it. The BJP party has already provided a sum as financial support and we will stand by the family in future too,” the party tweeted.

In the screenshot that has gone viral, BJP youth worker Shrinivas sent a message on WhatsApp to other party workers giving details of his bank account and stating that he would hand over the money to Praveen’s family.

A party worker lashed out at Srinivas saying, “First, you should ask the ministers to help the family, who are looting money with 30 to 40 percent of commission. Hindu brethren know how to help the family. You collect money here, console the family and provide all facilities to those who are in jail. Shame on you.”

Shrinivas seeking money for Praveen’s family has caused a huge embarrassment to BJP at a time when party representatives are facing the wrath of workers over the killing of Hindutva workers.

SAVADI SEEKS STRICT PUNISHMENT FOR KILLERS 

BELAGAVI: Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi said Hindu activists are being murdered as part of a bigger conspiracy against the country becoming a “Hindu rashtra”.

Condemning the murder of BJP youth leader Praveen Nettaru, Savadi demanded strict punishment for the killers.

“The government should not tolerate violent incidents and ensure the strictest punishment for all anti-social elements,” he told reporters on Saturday. 

