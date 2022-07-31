Home States Karnataka

Karnataka govt does U-turn on changing district ministers

Jolle and Anand Singh back to handling Vijayanagara, Koppal 

Published: 31st July 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2022 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government did a quick U-tun after interchanging in-charge ministers of two districts on Saturday. The order (dated July 29) was issued, appointing Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle as Koppal district in-charge minister and Tourism Minister Anand Singh as Vijayanagara district in-charge. But within hours, the order was repealed and the two ministers were allowed to continue with their earlier responsibilities, as per the order issued on January 24. Jolle will continue to handle affairs at Vijayanagara, while Singh will remain the Koppal district in-charge.

The government seems to have passed the order in response to a demand from Anand Singh’s followers that he be made the district in charge of Vijayanagara. As Vijayanagara is his home district, and the government had earlier taken a conscious decision not to allot districts from where the ministers hail from, the government quickly withdrew the order. Also, soon after the order was passed, pressure started mounting on Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai from ministers to give them their home districts, sources in the government said.

In January, Bommai allotted his cabinet colleagues districts other than their home districts following instructions from the party high command. The new system was introduced with the thinking that ministers from other districts would be unbiased towards party workers and work towards improving the party. But some ministers had felt it would be difficult and time consuming to handle districts away from their hometowns. 

Now, with the Assembly polls nine months away, there is an increasing uneasiness among ministers that they will not be able to do justice to their allotted districts as they have to concentrate on their constituencies. But the high command is of the view that established leaders should develop a capacity to have their clout even outside their hometowns.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp