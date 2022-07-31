Surprise pick: BJP nominates Baburao Chinchanasur for MLC seat

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP high command has sprung a surprise by nominating former Congress leader Baburao Chinchansur for the lone MLC seat which the party is most likely to win. The decision will apparently strengthen the party’s base in the Kalyana-Karnataka region where Chinchansur has a strong following in the backward ‘Koli’ community.

Despite many BJP leaders eyeing the seat, which fell vacant following the resignation of former Congress MLC CM Ibrahim in March 2022, the party high command went with Chinchansur, considering his clout in the region. On Monday Chinchansur will file his nomination papers. Since Congress and JDS are not fielding any of their candidates due to lack of numbers, his election is certain.

BENGALURU: The BJP high command has sprung a surprise by nominating former Congress leader Baburao Chinchansur for the lone MLC seat which the party is most likely to win. The decision will apparently strengthen the party’s base in the Kalyana-Karnataka region where Chinchansur has a strong following in the backward ‘Koli’ community. Despite many BJP leaders eyeing the seat, which fell vacant following the resignation of former Congress MLC CM Ibrahim in March 2022, the party high command went with Chinchansur, considering his clout in the region. On Monday Chinchansur will file his nomination papers. Since Congress and JDS are not fielding any of their candidates due to lack of numbers, his election is certain.