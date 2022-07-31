TAC for sewage surveillance to detect monkeypox

Shilpa P By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With four cases of monkeypox confirmed in India and two suspected cases in Bengaluru, Karnataka Covid Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has met again and recommended to the Health Department to immediately initiate sewage surveillance as done in the US to detect monkeypox viral DNA in routine wastewater. T AC has stated that even one case shall be considered as an outbreak and a detailed investigation shall be done by rapid response teams as per the Union Government guidelines.

T AC has recommended to begin sewage surveillance by testing samples from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). It should be done through Infectious Disease Research Foundation (IDRFRF) that is presently conducting sewage surveillance for Covid -19 in Bengaluru city along with technical support for it by Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory of BMRCI.

In July, IDRF tested 56 samples in 10 sites at KIA, apartment complexes and elsewhere in the city and detected SARS-CoV-2 in 46 samples. T AC has also recommended to the Health Department to soon conduct a training programme from RGUHS on management of monkeypox for medical and paramedical personnel from Health and Family Welfare and Medical Colleges.

