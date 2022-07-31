Home States Karnataka

Will implement pancharatna scheme or retire from politics: HDK

The pancharatna programme will focus on education by opening more English medium schools for rural students.

Former CM HD Kumaraswamy inaugurates a JDS workers’ meeting in Kalaburagi

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Calling upon voters to support JDS in the upcoming Assembly elections, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said he will dissolve the party and retire from politics if he fails to implement the ‘pancharatna’ programme if the party comes to power. At a party workers’ meeting here on Saturday, he said that though he became chief minister twice, his tenure was short both times.

“Even in that short period, I have implemented several welfare schemes, including waiving of loans of farmers and conducting gram vastavyas (village stays) to solve problems of the people,” he said.

The pancharatna programme will focus on education by opening more English medium schools for rural students. It will also give priority to the health sector by opening 30-bed hospitals at all gram panchayats. The poor will get free medical treatment at these centres. 

“Instead of the loan waiver scheme, we are planning to make the farming community economically stronger by encouraging them to adopt scientific farming. We will give remunerative prices to farmers for their produce. If voted to power, JDS will provide employment to youth and houses to the houseless,” he added.

He called upon people to look at all political parties before exercising their franchise. “It is in your hand to choose a bulldozer government or a government with the heart of a mother. BJP is fooling the youth in the name of religion. Both Congress and BJP are sowing the seeds of hatred among people,” he said. 

