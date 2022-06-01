STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All parties short of votes for fourth RS seat, it is a three-way contest now

Fight between Kupendra Reddy of JDS, Mansur of Cong, Lehar of BJP  

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman files her nomination papers for the upcoming  Rajya Sabha elections, in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Express

By Devaraj B Hirehalli 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The June 10 Rajya Sabha polls in Karnataka to elect four members has entered an exciting phase with all the three major political parties, which do not have adequate number of surplus votes for the fourth candidate on their own, gambling to garner the support of rival parties.

JDS has fielded former Rajya Sabha member Kupendra Reddy and the onus of getting him elected falls on JDS HD Deve Gowda, who picked him. Gowda has reportedly spoken to both AICC president Sonia Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to garner support, sources said. Things will become clear after senior party leader HD Kumaraswamy returns from Singapore on Thursday, while the deadline to withdraw nominations is Friday.

Sensing that JDS with 32 MLAs and Congress with 24 surplus votes after allotting 46 to its  nominee Jairam Ramesh are unlikely to enter into an agreement, BJP sprung a surprise by fielding MLC Lehar Singh Siroya. Besides seeking the support of some Congress and JDS MLAs, whom Lehar Singh can convince, BJP is banking on second preferential votes. “If some Congress and JDS MLAs cross vote and Lehar Singh emerges with the highest number of votes, he will certainly win with the second preferential votes from the party,” a source said.

Congress is unlikely to withdraw its second candidate Mansur Ali Khan unless Gowda strikes a deal with Sonia, sources said.“If there is cross-voting, the political future of MLAs will not be affected. The maximum that parties can do is to suspend or dismiss such MLAs,” remarked a leader. Parties are allegedly using different inducements, including the promise of a ticket in the 2023 Assembly polls and cash, to target MLAs, political observers said.
 

