Facts twisted, says Sanehalli Mutt seer on revised Basavanna chapter 

He warned the government of a state-wide agitation if it fails to revise the chapter containing wrong information on Basavanna. 

Published: 01st June 2022 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Textbook revision committee chairman Rohit Chakratirtha

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA, HUBBALLI, BELAGAVI: Sanehalli Mutt seer Dr Panditharadhya Shivacharya Swami on Tuesday urged the State Government to retain the old lesson on 12th century social reformer Basavanna instead of the revised text in Class 9 social science textbook. In a letter to CM Bommai, the seer alleged that the ideology of Basavanna has been misinterpreted by textbook revision committee chairman Rohit Chakratirtha and the modified text should be scrapped immediately.

“In the book, it is mentioned that Basavanna wore a janivara (sacred thread) and went to Kudala Sangama... This is totally wrong... It sends out a wrong message,” he added.“Basavanna rebelled against Vedic philosophy and formed the Lingayat dharma that propagates equality, which is totally missing from the new text,” he pointed out, adding that education should not be politicised. He warned the government of a state-wide agitation if it fails to revise the chapter containing wrong information on Basavanna. 

Meanwhile, Jaya Myuthyunjaya Swami of Kudala Sangama said that he “felt like a stone hitting his chest after seeing the revised chapter on Basavanna”. He said in Hubballi that the principles of Basavanna and Kuvempu are being misinterpreted. Hitting out at Bommai, he said, “Correct the mistakes before releasing the books. If Basavanna’s principles are twisted, we won’t tolerate it.”

Meanwhile, several litterateurs from across the state have appealed to the government to immediately withdraw their poems from school textbooks in protest against what they allege is the unscientific review of textbooks by the review committee. Noted Poet and journalist Dr Sarjoo Katkar said he was withdrawing the approval which he had given earlier to include his poem ‘Shabhdagalu’ in the Class 9 school textbook. 

