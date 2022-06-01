STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
International Yoga Day: All eyes on PM Modi, Mysuru drops plan to set new world record

He said the funds will be allocated from the Centre, while local authorities will take up necessary road repair and other civil works.

MP Pratap Simha and others inspect the Mysuru Palace, the venue for the Yoga Day event | Udayashankar S

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Yoga enthusiasts and elected representatives from Mysuru district, who were aiming to set a new world record by gathering a large number of people at a single venue to perform yoga in the city on this year’s International Yoga Day, have dropped the plan now, as the focus is completely on hosting the event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the event in the city on June 21.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha confirmed the development and said the record can be set even next year. “Our immediate focus is on the PM performing yoga in front of the Mysuru Palace.

Over 75,000 people are expected to attend the event,” he added.The two-time MP, who inspected the palace premises with Mysuru City Corporation and Mysuru Urban Development Authority officials following finalisation of the venue, said it will be completely a Union Government-sponsored event and the State Government will only play a supportive role.

He said the funds will be allocated from the Centre, while local authorities will take up necessary road repair and other civil works. As Modi is expected to take the Mysuru-Nanjangud road after arriving at the Mysuru Airport, that stretch, the ring road and outer ring road will be cleaned up. Authorities have written to the election commission to exempt them from taking up civil and other works as a model code of conduct is in force for the forthcoming MLC polls from the south graduates’ constituency. The MP said Modi is also expected to take part in an All-India Institute of Speech and Hearing event.

