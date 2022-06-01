STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kodihalli Chandrashekhar removed as KRRS Karnataka chief

Basavarajappa told reporters that Chandrashekhar failed to clear his name and provide a clarification to the Sangha.

Published: 01st June 2022 05:52 AM

pic: ashishkrishna hp

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) and Hasiru Sene have dismissed farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekhar from the post of state president over charges of corruption against him.
An emergency state committee meeting was called at the Raitha Sangha’s office here on Tuesday, where HR Basavarajappa was appointed as its state president.

Basavarajappa told reporters that Chandrashekhar failed to clear his name and provide a clarification to the Sangha. “He did not even resign on his own. The issue is humiliating and a black mark on the Sangha. The incident made the sacred green shawl lose respect and value. If Chandrashekhar was innocent, he would have filed a defamation case against the media house that telecast the sting operation,” he added.

“We had clues about some scams by Chandrashekhar, but we had no proof. He has his own company. If he is interested in building the company, he should have resigned and entered the real estate business,” he said.

Basavarajappa said if the allegations against Chandrashekhar are proven, the Sangha will dismiss him from the primary membership as well. The Sangha will form a fact-finding committee comprising five members to investigate the allegations. Repeated calls to Kodihalli Chandrashekhar went unanswered.

