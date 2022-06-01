STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Monsoon arrives in Karnataka, to be normal this year

Govt claims prepared to tackle emergencies; Men, material ready

Published: 01st June 2022 06:18 AM

Parts of Bengaluru received heavy showers on Tuesday evening. (Photo | Express)

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the India Meteorological Department confirming the arrival of the Southwest Monsoon in Karnataka on Tuesday, the government said it has already prepared a checklist to deal with emergencies. Karnataka, which falls under the South Peninsula region, is likely to witness “normal to above normal” rainfall, which is about 82 per cent.

“The monsoon arrived in Karnataka today (May 31). Decrease in maximum temperature to clouds moving at low level are an indication that the monsoon has arrived. It rained over Karwar, Chikkamagaluru, Bengaluru and other areas,” said Geetha Agnihotri, Director, IMD, Bengaluru. Meanwhile, the Karnataka government says it has made arrangements to tackle emergencies arising out of the monsoon. From identifying vulnerable areas, putting Fire and Emergency department personnel and Home Guards on alert, keeping rescue boats ready etc, a detailed list has been sent to deputy commissioners of all districts. “The CM and Revenue Minister held meetings 15 days ago.

I have already given a checklist to deputy commissioners, identified vulnerable areas, and formulated action plans at the gram panchayat level,” Revenue Secretary TK Anil Kumar said. With the state likely to witness good rainfall this season, Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) Commissioner Manoj Rajan has predicted that districts in North Karnataka are likely to have above normal rain, and the upper catchment areas of Krishna and Bheema river basins, falling in Maharashtra, will also have above normal rain.

ain likely to be above normal in  Telangana: IMD

Hyderabad: As monsoon is set to arrive in Telangana, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a long range forecast stating that southwest monsoon 2022 is going to be above normal in most parts of the State this season. The ongoing La Nina conditions from the previous year were slightly weakened in January and subsequently in this February, but again started strengthening from March 2022 onwards.

Karnataka monsoon
