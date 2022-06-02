Ashoka tells deputy commissioners to work at taluk offices every Tuesday

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Tuesday said that apart from the ongoing village stay programme by deputy commissioners once a month, they should stay and work at taluk administrative offices every Tuesday from 10 am to 2 pm.

During the inauguration of the newly built taluk administrative building at Hebri on Wednesday, he said that days of people running from pillar to post for their revenue-related works are over. Now, DCs and other officials in the revenue department should reach out to people and get their work done without delay, he added.

He said efficiency will improve if government schemes are taken to the doorsteps of the people and this is what has been ensured since the BJP government came to power. He said landholders can now breathe easy as technology has helped them resolve land-related grievances on their own. The deemed forest land issue has been settled and those living in such areas will now be granted land rights.

Pension, which used to take eight months to one year to reach the needy during earlier regimes, is now with the beneficiaries within 72 hours and the role of middlemen has been completely eliminated, Ashoka added.