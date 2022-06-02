ED attaches Rs 68 lakh of PFI, front outfit

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached Rs 68,62,081 from 23 bank accounts of the Popular Front of India (PFI) under Section 5 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

In a release on Wednesday, the ED stated that Rs 9,50,030 was attached from the 10 bank accounts PFI’s front organisation - Rehab India Foundation (RIF) - and Rs 59,12,051 was attached from the 23 bank accounts of PFI in the ongoing money laundering investigation against outfit and its related organisations. According to ED, more than Rs 60 crore has been deposited in the accounts of PFI, including cash deposits of more than Rs 30 crore since 2009. Similarly, around Rs 58 crore have been deposited in the accounts of RIF since 2010.