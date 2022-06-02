STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

ED attaches Rs 68 lakh of PFI, front outfit

Similarly, around Rs 58 crore have been deposited in the accounts of RIF since 2010.  

Published: 02nd June 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

PFI

Popular Front of India flags. (Representational Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached Rs 68,62,081 from 23 bank accounts of the Popular Front of India (PFI) under Section 5 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

In a release on Wednesday, the ED stated that Rs 9,50,030 was attached from the 10 bank accounts PFI’s front organisation - Rehab India Foundation (RIF) - and Rs 59,12,051 was attached from the 23 bank accounts of PFI in the ongoing money laundering investigation against outfit and its related organisations. According to ED, more than Rs 60 crore has been deposited in the accounts of PFI, including cash deposits of more than Rs 30 crore since 2009. Similarly, around Rs 58 crore have been deposited in the accounts of RIF since 2010.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Popular Front of India
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp