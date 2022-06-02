STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka handicrafts body chairman, MD trade charges 

They have petitioned the chief secretary, seeking action on their complaints.

Published: 02nd June 2022

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major embarrassment to the state administration, the Chairman and the Managing Director (MD) of Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited (KSHDCL) have made serious allegations against each other. They have petitioned the chief secretary, seeking action on their complaints.

While Chairman Beloor Raghavendra Shetty is a political appointment by the BJP government, MD D Roopa Moudgil is a senior IPS officer of the rank of IGP. In her complaint, Moudgil charged Shetty with destroying CCTV footage to ill-treating women staff, to trying to bring back a sacked general manager (finance) who had misappropriated Rs 25 crore.

Shetty has made several allegations against Moudgil, from offering a 30% discount on KSHDCL’s products to her friends, being irregular to work, misusing office vehicles, TA-DA and other facilities for personal work, appointing a cashier as general manager, outsourcing work and sanctioning bills without bringing them to the notice of the board, etc.

Roopa also alleged that though there is a rule that the chairman should not interfere in the day-to-day work of KSHDCL, Shetty asks the staff to bring files related to projects. She accused him of taking away sandalwood and other products from showrooms without paying money. She alleged that though KSHDCL is paying salaries to four staffers of the chairman, none of them have come to office.

“A person by the name of Srikanth Chowri is working as PA to Shetty. Chowri was arrested in the PSI scam, hence, Shetty’s role has to be investigated,” she alleged. Shetty has accused that Moudgil, who was present only for two hours at the office, has camped in office for the past two days and is allegedly involved in tampering with files.

