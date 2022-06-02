STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KPCC’s two-day brainstorming party session from Thursday

The shibir is being organised on the lines of AICC’s recent Chintan Shivir in Udaipur.

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Differences within the state Congress unit over the selection of candidates for the June 3 MLC elections and June 10 Rajya Sabha polls are likely to come up for discussion during the party’s two-day ‘nava sankalpa shibir’ to be organised for the party’s rank and file at a resort near Devanahalli on Thursday and Friday.

The shibir is being organised on the lines of AICC’s recent Chintan Shivir in Udaipur. Ticket aspirants have reportedly questioned the party’s choices, including former Union minister Jairam Ramesh for the Rajya Sabha polls. Former Council chairman Sudarshan has even questioned Ramesh’s contribution to the party in the state.Party insiders said the workshop is aimed at discussing various issues --- from inflation to social justice to health and education --- as six teams led by experts within the party were assigned the task of studying these pressing problems. 

As many as 500 delegates, including incumbent and former elected representatives, will attend the meeting. The leaders will also prepare the future roadmap for the party in the state. AICC general secretaries Randeep Singh Surjewala and KC Venugopal, leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjuna Kharge, former Union ministers M Veerappa Moily and KH Muniyappa among others will take part.

