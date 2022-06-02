STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Lacking in passion’: Brijesh Kalappa quits Congress

Even at the worst of times for the party in the aftermath of 2014 and 2019 debacles, I have never felt enervated and lacking in energy and enthusiasm.

Published: 02nd June 2022 06:02 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress on Wednesday suffered another setback in Karnataka with senior party leader and former legal advisor to the State Government Brijesh Kalappa resigning from the primary membership of the party. This comes days after senior leaders Kapil Sibal and Mukhyamantri Chandru quitting the party. 

In a letter dated May 30 to AICC president Sonia Gandhi, Brijesh said, “I have been representing the party on Hindi, English, and Kannada channels since the UPA years in 2013 -- for almost a decade and have clocked 6,497 debates. Besides, the party has been regularly assigning political work to me which I have performed to the best of my satisfaction. Regarding TV debates, I have done my very best at all times and have never ever appeared without adequate preparation for any debate.

Even at the worst of times for the party in the aftermath of 2014 and 2019 debacles, I have never felt enervated and lacking in energy and enthusiasm. But, in the recent past, I have been finding myself lacking in passion, while my own performance has been listless and perfunctory.”

It is said that Brijesh is reportedly upset with the party’s leadership as it had not rewarded him befitting his contribution. The Congress’ known face on news channel debates, Brijesh is likely to join the Aam Aadmi Party, said sources. A round of talks was held between Brijesh and the AAP’s top leadership which has promised him a responsible position, sources added. Before the May 30 letter, Brijesh had written 5-6 letters to Sonia Gandhi.

He, however, thanked Sonia for giving him several opportunities as he was appointed the legal advisor to then chief minister Siddaramaiah with the rank of a minister. According to sources, Brijesh was an aspirant for the MLC and Rajya Sabha polls. He was also denied Congress ticket to contest from the Madikeri seat in 2018 and the Mysore-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency in 2019.

Brijesh also represented the state in the Supreme Court in the inter-state Cauvery water disputes case. He has worked alongside senior counsel Fali S Nariman, Sharad Jawali and Mohan Kataraki in the Supreme Court for over 18 years.

