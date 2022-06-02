STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Risking lives a routine for these island dwellers from Karnataka

The children at Kurvakurda have to cross the Krishna river spanning across 2 km to reach their school at Dongarampur, while children at Kurvakula too use boats to reach theirs school at Aatkur.

Published: 02nd June 2022 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Students of Kurvakarda crossing Krishna River in a boat

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

RAICHUR: Remote villages in Karnataka are being connected with different modes of transport, provided electricity and other facilities, but here is an archipelago of islands that still depends on boats to reach the land.

The islands -- Kurvakala, Kurva Kurda and Narada Gadde of Raichur taluk -- remind one of ancient times when finding transport was difficult. Even children here depend on boats to reach their schools as successive governments have turned a blind eye to the demands of villagers for a bridge across the Krishna river to connect their islands.

The children at Kurvakurda have to cross the Krishna river spanning across 2 km to reach their school at Dongarampur, while children at Kurvakula too use boats to reach theirs school at Aatkur. Both Kurvakurda and Kurvakula have lower primary schools and anganwadis, but not higher primary schools, high schools or colleges.

The headmaster of Kurvakurda Primary School has written to the deputy commissioner, urging him to make arrangements in the interest of schoolchildren as the river is infested with crocodiles. Vishwanath, a high school student of Kurvakurda, said the boat rides are a rebirth twice every day for them, especially during the rainy season.

The islands also lack healthcare facilities. Chandappa of Kurvakala says, “We have to wait till morning if anybody falls ill at night. We go to the PHC at Aatkur village crossing the Krishna river.” Kuravakala has a population of around 350 and Kurvakurda around 400. Another island, Nardagaddi, which is a religious place, does not have any houses and pilgrims visit the mutt using boats. President of the Raichur district unit of Kalyan-Karnataka Raitha Sangha, Ranganath K. Dongarampur, said officials are not constructing a bridge, though the government has released funds.

Ranganath said the Telangana government allocated some funds to the state government to create infrastructure and build rehabilitation facilities in 2009 for those affected by the Jurala project. The work to build two bridges was taken up in 2011 with an estimated cost of Rs 17 crore, but has not been completed so far. Villagers can get electricity and other facilities only if the bridges are completed. The villagers warned that they will launch an agitation if their demands are not met.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp