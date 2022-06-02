With PM Modi in Mysuru for International Yoga Day, 11 committees to oversee preparation

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mysuru on the International Yoga Day (June 21), the district administration has decided to constitute 11 committees to oversee the preparations.Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham chaired a high-level meeting to discuss this on Wednesday.

Sources, however, said no discussion on who will be part of the committees was taken because of the model code of conduct ahead of MLC polls for the south graduates’ constituency. The meeting decided to allow the participation of over 75,000 people during the event on June 21.

The Mysuru Yoga Federation proposed a link yoga idea where areas around Mysuru Palace, including KR Circle, Devaraj Urs Road, Ramaswamy Circle and Doddakere Maidan can be used as venues as the palace premises can accommodate a maximum of 15,000 people.

There is speculation over shifting the city bus stand, which abuts the palace, temporarily for two days during the PM’s visit as the central business district sees a large movement of people. But KSRTC officials were tight-lipped and felt that the government will take a decision based on the recommendation of the Prime Minister’s Office and the Special Protection Group that looks after Prime Minister’s security.