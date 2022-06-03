Congress to set up war room to fight 2023 Karnataka poll battle

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala has said that the Congress has decided to set up a state-level war room to coordinate in the run up to the party’s campaign for the 2023 Assembly polls in the state. “Karnataka is a state where people have started talking in favour of the Congress.

The state-level war room will be set up in 20 days”, he said at the two-day brainstorming session ‘Nava Sankalpa Shibira’ of the Karnataka Congress at a resort in Devanahalli near here on Thursday.Admitting that some of the Congress leaders in Karnataka were unhappy over the party’s recent choices to the MLC and Rajya Sabha polls, Surjewala said such disappointments should not turn into dissensions. “The resolutions adopted at the Shibira will pave the way for the Congress to return power,” he said.

He claimed that only the Congress can restore the glory of the state. He came down heavily on the Bommai government alleging that it has put a lid on employment and encouraged jobs for sale racket besides destroying progress, peace and prosperity which is in the DNA of the state’s people.On Friday, the Congress will announce the ‘Bengaluru declaration’ by putting together the discussions deliberated at the Shibira.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah felt that the Congress should come to power not just for its own sake but to safeguard people from the BJP. He elaborated on the issues related to price rise and saffronisation of the education sector.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah and KPCC president DK Shivakumar showcased a rare bonhomie as they left the venue in the same car to an undisclosed location after lunch giving rise to speculation about Rajya Sabha polls as the fourth seat has become a headache for all the three major political parties as none have the adequate numbers.