STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Ensure adequate seed, fertiliser supply for Kharif season: Bommai to officials

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday directed the Agriculture Department officials to ensure there is no shortage of seeds and fertilisers for the Kharif sowing season.

Published: 03rd June 2022 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

farming, cow, agriculture, bullock,

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday directed the Agriculture Department officials to ensure there is no shortage of seeds and fertilisers for the Kharif sowing season. Karnataka e has a stock of 7.64 lakh tonnes of fertilisers and there is no problem to meet the needs, but officials should oversee the supply, he said. The officials have to take all precautionary measures against the creation of artificial scarcity, Bommai said during a meeting to review the implementation of budget programmes for the agriculture sector. 

He said 7.81 lakh quintals of sowing seeds are available and stringent precautionary measures need to be taken to curb the menace of substandard seeds. The state has set a sowing target of 114.54 lakh hectares for the Kharif season. Apart from this, the CM wanted at least 1 lakh hectares of dry lands and marshlands to be made cultivable this year.

He instructed the officials to formulate an action plan to increase the production of oil seeds and pulses and implement the Raitha Shakthi Scheme of paying Rs 250 per acre Diesel subsidy within a month. He said the Secondary Agriculture Directorate should connect with MSMEs, Aggregators, Self Help Groups and Anchor Bank to double the income of farmers. 

Modern cocoon markets 
Bommai instructed the officials to prepare the detailed project report within a month for setting up modern cocoon markets in Kalaburagi and Haveri.  He also asked officials to submit the proposal for upgrading the Sidlaghatta Cocoon market. Payment of Rs 10,000 per tonne subsidy for Bivoltine cocoons has been approved, Bommai said.Bommai also released the state’s instalment of Rs 2000 each for the beneficiary farmers of the State under the PM-KISAN-Karnataka scheme on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Karnataka Kharif
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp