Ensure adequate seed, fertiliser supply for Kharif season: Bommai to officials

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday directed the Agriculture Department officials to ensure there is no shortage of seeds and fertilisers for the Kharif sowing season. Karnataka e has a stock of 7.64 lakh tonnes of fertilisers and there is no problem to meet the needs, but officials should oversee the supply, he said. The officials have to take all precautionary measures against the creation of artificial scarcity, Bommai said during a meeting to review the implementation of budget programmes for the agriculture sector.

He said 7.81 lakh quintals of sowing seeds are available and stringent precautionary measures need to be taken to curb the menace of substandard seeds. The state has set a sowing target of 114.54 lakh hectares for the Kharif season. Apart from this, the CM wanted at least 1 lakh hectares of dry lands and marshlands to be made cultivable this year.

He instructed the officials to formulate an action plan to increase the production of oil seeds and pulses and implement the Raitha Shakthi Scheme of paying Rs 250 per acre Diesel subsidy within a month. He said the Secondary Agriculture Directorate should connect with MSMEs, Aggregators, Self Help Groups and Anchor Bank to double the income of farmers.

Modern cocoon markets

Bommai instructed the officials to prepare the detailed project report within a month for setting up modern cocoon markets in Kalaburagi and Haveri. He also asked officials to submit the proposal for upgrading the Sidlaghatta Cocoon market. Payment of Rs 10,000 per tonne subsidy for Bivoltine cocoons has been approved, Bommai said.Bommai also released the state’s instalment of Rs 2000 each for the beneficiary farmers of the State under the PM-KISAN-Karnataka scheme on Thursday.