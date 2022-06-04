Belagavi: Sacked woman gets job after campaign by netizens

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Following an intense campaign on social media by netizens outraged at the removal of a woman worker at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha for drying rice fritters at the entrance of the structure, the government on Friday decided not only to reinstate her, but also allot her a site.

Several photos of rice fritters kept for drying by the woman, who was employed by a private contractor, in charge of maintenance of the Soudha, had gone viral on various social sites over the past few days. But the viral post put the government machinery in a dilemma, and authorities immediately issued a notice to the PWD executive engineer and got the woman worker removed from the job on Wednesday.

Belagavi Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil also rushed to the Soudha on Wednesday and reviewed all the facilities there. He held talks with the contractors and workers asking them to strictly follow the guidelines on Soudha’s maintenance.

He directed the security personnel at the soudha to strictly verify the identity cards of all those entering the administrative building. According to sources, Patil has now directed the contractor concerned to allow the woman to resume her job from Saturday. The DC also promised to allot her a site at Bastwad village and help her construct a house.