STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Belagavi: Sacked woman gets job after campaign by netizens

Belagavi Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil also rushed to the Soudha on Wednesday and reviewed all the facilities there.

Published: 04th June 2022 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Following an intense campaign on social media by netizens outraged at the removal of a woman worker at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha for drying rice fritters at the entrance of the structure, the government on Friday decided not only to reinstate her, but also allot her a site.

Several photos of rice fritters kept for drying by the woman, who was employed by a private contractor, in charge of maintenance of the Soudha, had gone viral on various social sites over the past few days. But the viral post put the government machinery in a dilemma, and authorities immediately issued a notice to the PWD executive engineer and got the woman worker removed from the job on Wednesday.

Belagavi Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil also rushed to the Soudha on Wednesday and reviewed all the facilities there. He held talks with the contractors and workers asking them to strictly follow the guidelines on Soudha’s maintenance.

He directed the security personnel at the soudha to strictly verify the identity cards of all those entering the administrative building. According to sources, Patil has now directed the contractor concerned to allow the woman to resume her job from Saturday. The DC also promised to allot her a site at Bastwad village and help her construct a house.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Belagavi
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp