STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka dissolves textbook review committee, agrees to revisit chapter on Basavanna

CM Bommai emphasized that the government is open to further revision in case of any objectionable content.

Published: 04th June 2022 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

BENGALURU: Karnataka state government has announced the dissolution of the state textbook review committee. The move comes amid a controversy over textbook revisions.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that the committee has been disbanded since its designated work had concluded. Bommai emphasized that the government is open to further revision in case of any objectionable content.

Several seers and prominent personalities had objected to a move by the state government to revise a chapter on the 12th-century reformist Basavanna.

Notably, a section of seers alleged that social reformer Basavanna's teachings have been distorted in the revised Kannada and social science textbooks for Class X students. The seers also accused the review committee of insulting poet Kuvempu's state anthem.

The state government issued a clarification that the distorted state anthem was not part of any textbook. The government ordered the cyber crime department to look into the allegations and take necessary actions in this regard.

Bommai also informed that a chapter on Kempe Gowda, the founder of Bengaluru has been newly added to the textbook.

A controversy surfaced last month over alleged erroneous revision in the textbooks in the state curricula. There were demands for the sacking of review committee chief Rohith Chakratirtha. The committee headed by Chakrathirtha was set up to examine and revise the school textbooks. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Basavanna Kuvempu
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp