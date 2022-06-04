STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Minorities, quotas, price rise high on agenda at Congress' Nava Sankalpa Shibira

Withdrawing the Kasturirangan report on the Western Ghats to safeguard the interests of farmers will also be part of the Congress declaration. 

Published: 04th June 2022 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 06:01 AM

Congress leaders DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, Mallikarjun Kharge, MB Patil and others during a meeting the ‘Nava Sankalpa Shibira’ in Bengaluru on Friday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress, which put up a united front during the two-day ‘Nava Sankalpa Shibira’, will compile the suggestions from the brainstorming sessions and formulate a Karnataka Declaration, a blueprint of the party’s agenda for the 2023 Assembly polls. The declaration, which will be announced in two days, will include the party’s commitment to protection of minorities and job reservation for SC/STs and OBCs, even in the private sector, if the party comes to power. 

Withdrawing the Kasturirangan report on the Western Ghats to safeguard the interests of farmers will also be part of the Congress declaration. After the valedictory of the Shibira, KPCC president DK Shivakumar stressed that since Muslims and Christians are being “oppressed” under the BJP government, the Congress will stand by them. “We will get to work under a collective leadership and come back to power using the BJP government’s failures as our weapon,” he said.

The party will rake up issues related to price rise, the state not repealing the “anti-farmer laws” despite the Centre withdrawing them and alleged corruption in the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government. From August 9 to 15, the party will launch ‘Padayatras’ in all districts and conduct ‘Nava Sankalpa Sshibira’ in all district headquarters, Shivakumar said.

Providing 33 per cent reservation to women and appointing office-bearers from block level by giving representation based on the castes is also the party’s priority. Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah said the party will urge the Centre to continue the GST compensation, which is likely to be stopped after five years from June 30, 2022.

About 600 delegates in six groups held discussions for about 12-13 hours on various topics, including economics, health, education, women empowerment, social justice and others. Former deputy chief minister Dr G Parameshwara, former Union minister Rahman Khan and KPCC campaign committee chairman MB Patil were present.

