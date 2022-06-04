Money, liquor, dinner... MLC polls no different in Karnataka

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: The June 13 elections to the Legislative Council, or the House of Elders, are like any other polls where money, liquor and dinner parties are being used to lure voters. However, there is a technological touch to how these illegalities are being carried out. Candidates are seeking GooglePay, PayTM or other digital wallet accounts of voters so that the money can be transferred to them directly.

One of the messages, sent by workers

of a political party, doing the rounds

This diminished poll process is ironic as this House is expected to have intellectuals, educated and personalities who have excelled in their respective fields as its members. The allurements and illegal methods being used to win the elections have reached a new low, observers said. The amounts being transferred range from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000 and are couched as transport expenses for voters to reach their hometowns to exercise their franchise. Candidates are targeting especially young graduates, including the unemployed, students and those working in the private sector.

The contestants are also using social media platforms to upload video and audio messages. It is alleged that one of the independent candidates has promised insurance cover for voters.Over the last two weeks, lavish dinner and cocktail parties are being thrown for voters, even at district and taluk centers as the voters are spread across Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, and Chamarajanagar districts. Of the 1.33 electorate, Mysuru has the highest number of voters at 54,039, Mandya 44,370, Hassan 23,038 and Chamarajanagar 11,626.

Candidates are spending large amounts of money as there is no limit on expenses in the Council polls. Like big party candidates, independents too have come out with manifestos, promising honorarium to unemployed graduates, regularisation of guest faculty and recruitment of teachers. BSP candidate Channakeshava Murthy alleged big parties are luring voters by hosting dinners and cocktail parties. Though concerns have been raised over use of money and digital transfers, no cases have been registered and measures taken to contain such illegalities. Murthy said the authorities should conduct a suo motu investigation and register police cases against the guilty.