Rogue RPF inspector shunted out to North East zone for brutal behaviour

Published: 04th June 2022 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By S.Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following a news report by The New Indian Express in its edition dated March 30, 2022, of the brutality of drunk Railway Protection Force (RPF) inspector Aboo Ramachandran beating up an elderly vendor, Ninganna, inside the police station in Mandya railway station, the Railway Board recently transferred him to North East Frontier Railway Zone. There was an attempt to hush up the incident at various levels.

“Ramachandran has not been posted in any specific RPF station but has been sent out of South Western Railway Zone due to his criminal behaviour. The transfer to North East is akin to a punishment posting,” said a source. This follows an inquiry report submitted by the RPF which found him guilty of the brutality. Ramachandran was issued a major penalty chargesheet, done only in the case of grave offences. 

It has also been learnt through sources in Mandya that even as the inquiry was on, the tainted RPF inspector invited Ninganna to a hotel near the station.

“In the presence of villagers and a couple of RPF cops, Ramachandran handed over a sum of Rs 4 lakh to the victim. He also made him swear using betel leaf and milk that he would never discuss the matter of being beaten up to anyone in the future, which is a serious custom followed in rural areas,” a source said.

