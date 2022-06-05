Cops begin probe into murder at former BJP MLA’s farmhouse

By Express News Service

KGF: A Police team visited former BJP MLA Y Sampangi’s farmhouse near Bethamangala as part of the investigation in a murder case on the premises recently. Thayalurappa (60) was found dead after BJP leader’s grand birthday celebrations on Wednesday.

According to a source, the autopsy was conducted on camera. The police has also asked the kin of the deceased to co-operate with the investigation and give names if they have suspicion on any person. The police is likely to question several persons. Sampangi had organised grand celebrations in his farmhouse which was attended District Minister Munirathna.