Four Andhra men nabbed for attack on two NEKRTC staffers

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: A group of unknown attacked two employees of the North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) at midnight in the pilgrimage centre, Srisailam, in the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh, on June 2. Four men have been taken into custody over the incident.According to the local police, “While the bus driver, Basvaraj Biradar, was sleeping on a chair near his bus, the miscreants, who were in an intoxicated state, attacked him as well as the conductor. The miscreants also damaged the window panes of the bus.”

“The motive behind the attack is suspected to be over an altercation between devotees from Karnataka and local shopkeepers over a drinking water bottle on the eve of Ugadi in April in Srisaliam. The miscreants fled from the spot when the driver and conductor cried for help, ” stated police. The driver and conductor sustained severe injuries on their legs and face. Both the employees were treated at a local hospital and discharged.

Speaking to reporters, Biradar said, “The miscreants attacked me when I was sleeping. They used offensive words and pelted stones at the bus.” The driver and conductor filed a complaint at the Srisailiam Police Station. Raghuveer Reddy, Superintendent of Police of Nandyal district, said, “Four arrests have been made. They have intentionally attacked the employees of NEKRTC upset over the recent fight that occurred between two groups during Ugadi in Srisailam.”

“We will deploy personnel in Srisailiam to maintain law and order. The remaining miscreants will be arrested at the earliest. We assure the people of Karnataka that such incidents won’t repeat in future. The identity of the accused will be revealed only when all the arrests are made,” Reddy said.