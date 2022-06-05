STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Four Andhra men nabbed for attack on two NEKRTC staffers

 The driver and conductor sustained severe injuries on their legs and face. Both the employees were treated at a local hospital and discharged. 

Published: 05th June 2022 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2022 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: A group of unknown attacked two employees of the North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) at midnight in the pilgrimage centre, Srisailam, in the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh, on June 2. Four men have been taken into custody over the incident.According to the local police, “While the bus driver, Basvaraj Biradar, was sleeping on a chair near his bus, the miscreants, who were in an intoxicated state, attacked him as well as the conductor. The miscreants also damaged the window panes of the bus.”

“The motive behind the attack is suspected to be over an altercation between devotees from Karnataka and local shopkeepers over a drinking water bottle on the eve of Ugadi in April in Srisaliam. The miscreants fled from the spot when the driver and conductor cried for help, ” stated police.  The driver and conductor sustained severe injuries on their legs and face. Both the employees were treated at a local hospital and discharged. 

Speaking to reporters, Biradar said, “The miscreants attacked me when I was sleeping. They used offensive words and pelted stones at the bus.” The driver and conductor filed a complaint at the Srisailiam Police Station. Raghuveer Reddy, Superintendent of Police of Nandyal district, said, “Four arrests have been made. They have intentionally attacked the employees of NEKRTC upset over the recent fight that occurred between two groups during Ugadi in Srisailam.”

“We will deploy personnel in Srisailiam to maintain law and order. The remaining miscreants will be arrested at the earliest. We assure the people of Karnataka that such incidents won’t repeat in future. The identity of the accused will be revealed only when all the arrests are made,” Reddy said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NEKRTC
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp