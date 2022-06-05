STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KSRDPR taking herbal route to healing

In rural areas, there were Aralikatte where people used to wait in queues to get medicines.

Published: 05th June 2022 06:19 AM

ayurveda, ayurvedic medicines

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG: In a world which is trying to reduce its dependence on modern medicine and shift to ayurveda, the Karnataka State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (KSRDPR) University in Gadag has built a Parnakuti – a traditional hut to create awareness on the benefits of ayurveda and ayurvedic plants of Kappatagudda. On World Environment Day, the staff at Parnakuti will share with students and visitors how natural medicines can be prepared with the plants in Smruti Vana on the university’s campus.

In rural areas, there were Aralikatte where people used to wait in queues to get medicines. Inspired by the history of one of the oldest medical systems, the university decided to build the Parnakuti, an 18x18 sq ft hut at a cost of `4 lakh with bamboo and Nilgiri woods. Aralikatte is also in its final phase.

A professor of the university, who is leading the Parnakuti project, said, “Our students must know how our ancestors used to make medicines from locally available plants. Smruti Vana has more than 150 rare and endangered plants from Kappatagudda”.

Dr Vishnukanth Chatpalli, Vice Chancellor, KSRDPR University said, “Herbal medicines are gaining importance again. The university staff, the Indian Council of Medical Research and Ayush Department officials will also give suggestions to our students.”

