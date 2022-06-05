Murder accused brutally killed in Puttur

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: An accused in the murder of a pro-Hindutva outfit member was brutally killed in Sullia on Saturday. Charan (28) from Aryapu in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada district is the victim. The miscreants came on two bikes in the evening and attacked him with a lethal weapon.Charan was one of the three accused in the murder of pro-Hindutva activist Karthik Marla.

Charan was living in his relative’s house at Perlampady and was planning to open a medical shop. He was making arrangements for opening the medical shop in a complex at Perlampady town when he was attacked.Eyewitnesses said that Charan was lying in a pool of blood and died soon after.

Karthik Merla was murdered on September 4 in 2019 at a Ganeshotsav pendal. The police had arrested Kiran and Charan, who are brothers and one Preethesh from Mangaluru. However, Charan and Kiran were granted bail two years ago. Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police P Rishikesh Sonawane said no complaint has been registered so far.