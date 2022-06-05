STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Textbook committee not axed, but dissolved after completion of term: Ashwath

Narayan also claimed that the government’s intention is not to divide the society, but to take everyone into confidence and move forward.

Published: 05th June 2022 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2022 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka IT Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan (File photo | EPS)

Karnataka IT Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Saturday clarified that the textbook review committee headed by Rohit Chakrathirtha has not been suspended, instead dissolved after completion of its term.

“The Chief Minister has already made a statement in this regard. The term of the committee is over and it has submitted its report. Therefore, the committee has been dissolved and not suspended. If anybody has any objections or anyone is hurt by the contents of the textbooks, they will be considered. The government will have to be pro-people. An appropriate decision will be taken by taking people into confidence,” he told the media here.

Narayan also claimed that the government’s intention is not to divide the society, but to take everyone into confidence and move forward.  On a few members of the textbook review committee having allegiance with the RSS, Narayan said, “We all are from RSS only... but we are working towards uniting everyone and building a stronger society and strengthening the country.”

When asked whether they’re working under the guidance of the RSS, he said, “It is not correct to say that... our base is RSS. When we are in the government, we work for the nation by taking all into confidence. RSS stands for Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. People irrespective of religion and caste are on board.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Textbook committee Karnataka Ashwath Narayan
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp