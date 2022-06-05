Textbook committee not axed, but dissolved after completion of term: Ashwath

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Saturday clarified that the textbook review committee headed by Rohit Chakrathirtha has not been suspended, instead dissolved after completion of its term.

“The Chief Minister has already made a statement in this regard. The term of the committee is over and it has submitted its report. Therefore, the committee has been dissolved and not suspended. If anybody has any objections or anyone is hurt by the contents of the textbooks, they will be considered. The government will have to be pro-people. An appropriate decision will be taken by taking people into confidence,” he told the media here.

Narayan also claimed that the government’s intention is not to divide the society, but to take everyone into confidence and move forward. On a few members of the textbook review committee having allegiance with the RSS, Narayan said, “We all are from RSS only... but we are working towards uniting everyone and building a stronger society and strengthening the country.”

When asked whether they’re working under the guidance of the RSS, he said, “It is not correct to say that... our base is RSS. When we are in the government, we work for the nation by taking all into confidence. RSS stands for Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. People irrespective of religion and caste are on board.”