Textbook revision: BJP govt misleading people, alleges Congress

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the Karnataka textbook review committee has been dissolved and the State Government is open to relooking at concerns expressed by writers and seers, the Opposition Congress slammed the government and termed it as an attempt to mislead people.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah said to put an end to confusion among students and teachers, the government must reject changes suggested by the committee and continue to use the earlier textbooks. Taking to social media, the former chief minister said Bommai should clarify if old or revised textbooks will be used for teaching in the current academic year.

Many writers have withdrawn the permission given to use their writings in the textbooks and have also warned the government of taking legal action, the Badami MLA said and questioned the government on how can such content be part of textbooks. Siddaramaiah also sought legal action against Rohit Chakrathirtha for insulting Kannada and writers.

Leader of Opposition in the Council BK Hariprasad said the State Government has dissolved the committee but wants to retain the revisions made by it. The Congress leader said students, writers and seers have expressed displeasure and the government should take action against Rohit Chakrathirtha.

DKS visits NSUI activists in jail

TUMAKURU: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar on Saturday met the National Students Union of India (NSUI) workers, who were arrested following a demonstration in front of the houses of Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh recently, at the district prison here.

“Just for burning the RSS ‘chaddi’ the police have filed cases against them. Did they burn the National Flag?” he thundered. Shivakumar said it was clear from the video clippings of the incident that the NSUI workers did not commit any mistake as they staged the protest outside the minister’s house.