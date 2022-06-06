STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

JDS MLAs won’t betray party in Rajya Sabha polls: HD Kumaraswamy

At Bagalkot, he said, “It is true that leaders of both BJP and Congress are luring our party MLAs to win in the Rajya Sabha polls.

Published: 06th June 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT/BELAGAVI: Expressing confidence in his party MLAs, JDS senior leader HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday said, “I am confident that our elected members won’t betray the party and cast votes in favour of the party candidate in the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls.”

At Bagalkot, he said, “It is true that leaders of both BJP and Congress are luring our party MLAs to win in the Rajya Sabha polls. I also admit that there are differences among elected members of our party. But it won’t affect the Rajya Sabha polls. Irrespective of offerings from the national parties, our party legislators will support the party candidate.” 

On rumours that he approached Congress veteran SR Patil, he said, “I have not contacted anyone. But I am disappointed with the way Congress is treating Patil. Based on the future decisions of Patil, we will hold talks with him on joining JDS.”

On Home Minister Araga Jnanendra’s statement that they brought down the pants of Congress, Kumaraswamy said in Belagavi, “Let’s create an environment where people of the state can live with respect and dignity.”

He said, “RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said we should not see a temple in every mosque. But people are provoking others over religious sentiments. Why is the government silent?” On Siddaramaiah, he said, “Why is he saying JDS is the B team of BJP? We had allied with BJP once. But Siddaramaiah was the reason for that. He is the one who has cheated many people. Congress will fall deeper in the coming days. There is no need for JDS or BJP to finish off Congress, their party leaders themselves will do it.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RS Polls JDK
India Matters
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
BJP’s loose cannons get the stick for hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Amid targeted killings, 70 per cent Kashmiri Pandit employees flee Valley
Ramnath Kovind, Venkaiah Naidu unlikely to get another term
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Infant sold for Rs 1.5 lakh in Hyderabad, 10 arrested

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp