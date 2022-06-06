JDS MLAs won’t betray party in Rajya Sabha polls: HD Kumaraswamy

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT/BELAGAVI: Expressing confidence in his party MLAs, JDS senior leader HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday said, “I am confident that our elected members won’t betray the party and cast votes in favour of the party candidate in the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls.”

At Bagalkot, he said, “It is true that leaders of both BJP and Congress are luring our party MLAs to win in the Rajya Sabha polls. I also admit that there are differences among elected members of our party. But it won’t affect the Rajya Sabha polls. Irrespective of offerings from the national parties, our party legislators will support the party candidate.”

On rumours that he approached Congress veteran SR Patil, he said, “I have not contacted anyone. But I am disappointed with the way Congress is treating Patil. Based on the future decisions of Patil, we will hold talks with him on joining JDS.”

On Home Minister Araga Jnanendra’s statement that they brought down the pants of Congress, Kumaraswamy said in Belagavi, “Let’s create an environment where people of the state can live with respect and dignity.”

He said, “RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said we should not see a temple in every mosque. But people are provoking others over religious sentiments. Why is the government silent?” On Siddaramaiah, he said, “Why is he saying JDS is the B team of BJP? We had allied with BJP once. But Siddaramaiah was the reason for that. He is the one who has cheated many people. Congress will fall deeper in the coming days. There is no need for JDS or BJP to finish off Congress, their party leaders themselves will do it.”