STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

AAP approaches JDS, Congress netas to expand base in Karnataka

In the run-up to the 2023 Assembly elections, the AAP is trying to expand its base in the state by approaching senior Congress and JDS leaders. 

Published: 07th June 2022 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

AAP supporters AAP flag (Photo | AAP Twitter)

Image of AAP supporters used for representation (Photo | AAP Twitter)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the run-up to the 2023 Assembly elections, the AAP is trying to expand its base in the state by approaching senior Congress and JDS leaders. On Tuesday, actor-turned-politician Mukhyamantri Chandru, who recently quit Congress, will join AAP in Bengaluru, while ex-Congress spokesperson Brijesh Kalappa will likely put his force behind the party on June 15.

Prithvi Reddy, who on Sunday was re-elected as AAP state president, told TNIE that his party has approached several Congress leaders, including former chairman of the Legislative Council VR Sudarshan, former minister Kimmane Rathnakar, senior leader BL Shankar and others, who AAP thinks can bring in a change in Karnataka politics. “We are not looking for men with muscle power, but those who can bring about changes.” 

He said these leaders are associated with a party for a long time. “They have to discuss it with their followers and take a decision,” he said. AAP has also approached former MLA YSV Datta and MLA AT Ramaswamy from JDS. On former Speaker and senior Congress leader KR Ramesh Kumar joining AAP, Reddy said they have approached Ramesh too. “He visited our office and spoke good about our government’s work in Delhi. But he has not shown any inclination towards our party,” he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka congress JDS AAP Karnataka elections Karnataka assembly elections Karnataka polls
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp