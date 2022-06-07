AAP approaches JDS, Congress netas to expand base in Karnataka

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the run-up to the 2023 Assembly elections, the AAP is trying to expand its base in the state by approaching senior Congress and JDS leaders. On Tuesday, actor-turned-politician Mukhyamantri Chandru, who recently quit Congress, will join AAP in Bengaluru, while ex-Congress spokesperson Brijesh Kalappa will likely put his force behind the party on June 15.

Prithvi Reddy, who on Sunday was re-elected as AAP state president, told TNIE that his party has approached several Congress leaders, including former chairman of the Legislative Council VR Sudarshan, former minister Kimmane Rathnakar, senior leader BL Shankar and others, who AAP thinks can bring in a change in Karnataka politics. “We are not looking for men with muscle power, but those who can bring about changes.”

He said these leaders are associated with a party for a long time. “They have to discuss it with their followers and take a decision,” he said. AAP has also approached former MLA YSV Datta and MLA AT Ramaswamy from JDS. On former Speaker and senior Congress leader KR Ramesh Kumar joining AAP, Reddy said they have approached Ramesh too. “He visited our office and spoke good about our government’s work in Delhi. But he has not shown any inclination towards our party,” he added.