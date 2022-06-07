STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nalin Kumar Kateel blames Congress for communal flare-up in Karnataka

He pointed out that internal bickering of the party is no longer a secret with the oneupmanship between Siddaramaiah and KPCC president DK Shivakumar.

Published: 07th June 2022 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel campaigns for Basavaraj Horatti at a college in Hubballi on Monday | D HEMANTH

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Accusing Congress of being involved in every communal flare-up, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said that if the party continues to rally for burning Chaddis, the party itself would be reduced to ashes. Kateel told media persons that remarks of the state Congress leaders especially of CLP leader Siddaramaiah indicate that the party has decided not to seek votes of the Hindus. 

He pointed out that internal bickering of the party is no longer a secret with the oneupmanship between Siddaramaiah and KPCC president DK Shivakumar. The Congress is targeting the RSS out of appeasement politics as they want to garner Mulsim votes which are in favour of the JD(S), he noted.

On charges made against BJP MLAs by Sriram Sene chief Pramod Mutalik over failure to act against those violating the Supreme Court order on loudspeakers at shrines, Kateel said the party was committed to its Hindutva agenda and has already fulfilled many of them including the Ram Temple.

