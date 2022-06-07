STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police trainee tweets, exposes harassment at Belagavi KSRP training school

The training school at Kangrali limits in Belagavi is known to be the best such facility in North Karnataka. 

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A trainee at the Police Training School of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) at Kangrali in Belagavi, has exposed alleged humiliation meted out to trainees at the school. He tagged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in his tweet and demanded the latter’s intervention. The training school at Kangrali limits in Belagavi is known to be the best such facility in North Karnataka. 

A group of trainees passed out of the school recently. One of them, Vishva UM, tweeted that the staff at the training school humiliated and insulted him using filthy words. Tagging the chief minister, he tweeted, “Sir, I need ur reaction for this sir ....kicking on my back with shoes is serious humiliation and it affected my self respect very badly ..before i go further i need ur response sir.”  

However, after probably realising that he should have informed higher officials first, instead of tweeting publicly, he deleted the earlier tweet and sent another message, saying “Sir recently i commented a text about something that happend to me in training center ,bt its not ment to harm the respect of training school everyone here is of friendly nature ,i apolize for doing it bcoz am in state of sudden anxiety little discomfort.”The tweets revealed that not everything is okay at the training school, and now, it is left to the authorities to take corrective action, experts said.

