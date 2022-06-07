STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

RS polls: JDS MLAs may cross vote or abstain

Party nominee Kupendra Reddy, too, is going all out as none of the parties have the required number of votes to win the fourth seat.

Published: 07th June 2022 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (File Photo)

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (File Photo)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the efforts of former PM HD Deve Gowda to convince the Congress party high command, especially party national president Sonia Gandhi, to support the JDS candidate going in vain, it is now left to party senior leader HD Kumarswamy to get its candidate elected to the Rajya Sabha.

Party nominee Kupendra Reddy, too, is going all out as none of the parties have the required number of votes to win the fourth seat. Reddy met some of the disgruntled MLAs, including SR Srinivas of Gubbi, expecting their backing in the June 10 elections. The party leadership has also spoken to former minister and Chamundeshwari MLA GT Deve Gowda and Arsikere MLA Shivalinge Gowda, but it is to be seen whether they will back Reddy, as they have already decided to quit JDS, sources told TNIE.

At the same time, JDS is wary of cross-voting, while some party MLAs are also said to be thinking of abstaining from voting. Interestingly, Tumakuru Rural MLA DC Gowrishankar left on a long trip abroad on Monday. But he claimed that he will return on June 9, on the eve of the polls.  

If MLAs decide not to vote, it will help BJP’s third candidate Lehar Singh Siroya. “Siroya has the backing of MLAs across parties and his victory is certain as he will get at least 3-4 votes from the rival parties,” a leader predicted.

Congress, which has fielded Mansur Ali Khan as its second candidate, will appeal to the conscience of MLAs and seek votes. If there is no understanding between Congress and JDS, BJP is most likely to win the three seats and Congress one comfortably. JDS is unlikely to get support of rival party MLAs, but party workers hope Kumaraswamy has his own strategy and pulls off a miracle. Kumaraswamy on Sunday said his priority will be the 2023 Assembly polls with the target of winning 123 seats.

WILL TALK TO SIDDU FOR SUPPORT: REVANNA
Hassan: Exuding confidence of getting Congress’ support in the Rajya Sabha polls, JDS leader HD Revanna said on Monday that he will talk to the  Opposition leader Siddaramaiah soon. During a press conference, he said Siddaramaiah is one of his good friends and he thought there was nothing wrong in seeking support of another secular party. The need of the hour is to unite secular forces, setting political differences aside to keep BJP away from power, he said.  Revanna also urged KPCC president DK Shivakumar and BK Hariprasad to support JDS candidate for RS polls Kupendra Reddy.  Lashing out at BJP leaders, Revanna said the BJP leaders have no moral right to seek votes in Hassan district as the BJP government has neglected the district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HD Deve Gowda Congress Rajya Sabha Rajya Sabha polls RS polls Rajya Sabha elections
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp