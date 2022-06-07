RS polls: JDS MLAs may cross vote or abstain

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the efforts of former PM HD Deve Gowda to convince the Congress party high command, especially party national president Sonia Gandhi, to support the JDS candidate going in vain, it is now left to party senior leader HD Kumarswamy to get its candidate elected to the Rajya Sabha.

Party nominee Kupendra Reddy, too, is going all out as none of the parties have the required number of votes to win the fourth seat. Reddy met some of the disgruntled MLAs, including SR Srinivas of Gubbi, expecting their backing in the June 10 elections. The party leadership has also spoken to former minister and Chamundeshwari MLA GT Deve Gowda and Arsikere MLA Shivalinge Gowda, but it is to be seen whether they will back Reddy, as they have already decided to quit JDS, sources told TNIE.

At the same time, JDS is wary of cross-voting, while some party MLAs are also said to be thinking of abstaining from voting. Interestingly, Tumakuru Rural MLA DC Gowrishankar left on a long trip abroad on Monday. But he claimed that he will return on June 9, on the eve of the polls.

If MLAs decide not to vote, it will help BJP’s third candidate Lehar Singh Siroya. “Siroya has the backing of MLAs across parties and his victory is certain as he will get at least 3-4 votes from the rival parties,” a leader predicted.

Congress, which has fielded Mansur Ali Khan as its second candidate, will appeal to the conscience of MLAs and seek votes. If there is no understanding between Congress and JDS, BJP is most likely to win the three seats and Congress one comfortably. JDS is unlikely to get support of rival party MLAs, but party workers hope Kumaraswamy has his own strategy and pulls off a miracle. Kumaraswamy on Sunday said his priority will be the 2023 Assembly polls with the target of winning 123 seats.

WILL TALK TO SIDDU FOR SUPPORT: REVANNA

Hassan: Exuding confidence of getting Congress’ support in the Rajya Sabha polls, JDS leader HD Revanna said on Monday that he will talk to the Opposition leader Siddaramaiah soon. During a press conference, he said Siddaramaiah is one of his good friends and he thought there was nothing wrong in seeking support of another secular party. The need of the hour is to unite secular forces, setting political differences aside to keep BJP away from power, he said. Revanna also urged KPCC president DK Shivakumar and BK Hariprasad to support JDS candidate for RS polls Kupendra Reddy. Lashing out at BJP leaders, Revanna said the BJP leaders have no moral right to seek votes in Hassan district as the BJP government has neglected the district.