STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Three die after drinking tap water in Raichur

In a span of one week, three people died and over 70 took ill reportedly after consuming contaminated tap water from different localities in Raichur city.

Published: 07th June 2022 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

Drinking Water

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

RAICHUR: In a span of one week, three people died and over 70 took ill reportedly after consuming contaminated tap water from different localities in Raichur city. The deceased are hotelier Abdul Gafar, autorickshaw driver Mohammed Noor and Mallamma, a homemaker, residents of Androon Quilla, Arab Mohalla and Indira Nagar, respectively. 

The first death was reported on May 29, the second on June 3 and the third on June 4.Over 70 people complained of symptoms similar to what were reported by the three deceased when they fell ill during the same period of time. Among them, three are being treated at a hospital and their condition is said to be stable. The remaining were discharged after being admitted for a day at the District Civil Hospital.

An official at the City Municipal Council (CMC) said, “Over 70 people with complaints of vomiting and diarrhoea were being treated at the District Civil Hospital since May 29, of whom three failed to respond and succumbed at the hospital. The remaining have been discharged. The areas falling under Wards 4, 7 and 32 are the ones most cases have been reported from.”

The local authorities pump water from Tungabhadra river and also supply water through two different water treatment plants to the city. However, the complaints were received from the areas where the water is being supplied from Rampur plant.

Water samples sent to labs

Raichur CMC Commissioner K Gurulingappa said, “It is inappropriate to say that all the three victims died after consuming contaminated water. According to medical reports, Gafar was suffering from jaundice, Noor was an alcoholic and Mallamma had multiple ailments. If these three died due to consumption of contaminated water, then why didn’t the next of the kin in the family face any issue? We have to look at this incident from all possible angles. I  admit that the CMC had received complaints against the poor quality of water. We are fixing the loopholes.” 

Enraged members of Nagarika Horata Vedike staged protests and called for a day-long bandh of Raichur city. “Three innocent lives are lost due to the negligence of CMC. The government should take  action against officials who are guilty. Purified  water should be supplied to the city,” they demanded. Following the demands, he district administration suspended CMC Junior Engineer Sri Krishna and also submitted a primary report to the government.

DC  Chandrashekhar Nayaka L told TNIE, “Water samples have been sent to labs. Soon after the first casualty, alternate drinking water arrangements were made for a day. All water tanks have been cleaned. The affected areas will be monitored for two more weeks. I have already suspended a junior engineer. Based on the report, further action will be initiated.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raichur drinking water
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp