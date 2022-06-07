Three die after drinking tap water in Raichur

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

RAICHUR: In a span of one week, three people died and over 70 took ill reportedly after consuming contaminated tap water from different localities in Raichur city. The deceased are hotelier Abdul Gafar, autorickshaw driver Mohammed Noor and Mallamma, a homemaker, residents of Androon Quilla, Arab Mohalla and Indira Nagar, respectively.

The first death was reported on May 29, the second on June 3 and the third on June 4.Over 70 people complained of symptoms similar to what were reported by the three deceased when they fell ill during the same period of time. Among them, three are being treated at a hospital and their condition is said to be stable. The remaining were discharged after being admitted for a day at the District Civil Hospital.

An official at the City Municipal Council (CMC) said, “Over 70 people with complaints of vomiting and diarrhoea were being treated at the District Civil Hospital since May 29, of whom three failed to respond and succumbed at the hospital. The remaining have been discharged. The areas falling under Wards 4, 7 and 32 are the ones most cases have been reported from.”

The local authorities pump water from Tungabhadra river and also supply water through two different water treatment plants to the city. However, the complaints were received from the areas where the water is being supplied from Rampur plant.

Water samples sent to labs

Raichur CMC Commissioner K Gurulingappa said, “It is inappropriate to say that all the three victims died after consuming contaminated water. According to medical reports, Gafar was suffering from jaundice, Noor was an alcoholic and Mallamma had multiple ailments. If these three died due to consumption of contaminated water, then why didn’t the next of the kin in the family face any issue? We have to look at this incident from all possible angles. I admit that the CMC had received complaints against the poor quality of water. We are fixing the loopholes.”

Enraged members of Nagarika Horata Vedike staged protests and called for a day-long bandh of Raichur city. “Three innocent lives are lost due to the negligence of CMC. The government should take action against officials who are guilty. Purified water should be supplied to the city,” they demanded. Following the demands, he district administration suspended CMC Junior Engineer Sri Krishna and also submitted a primary report to the government.

DC Chandrashekhar Nayaka L told TNIE, “Water samples have been sent to labs. Soon after the first casualty, alternate drinking water arrangements were made for a day. All water tanks have been cleaned. The affected areas will be monitored for two more weeks. I have already suspended a junior engineer. Based on the report, further action will be initiated.”