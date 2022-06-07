Visit Pakistan to value liberty here, Congress leader UT Khader tells hijab activists

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Congress MLA from Mangaluru, UT Khader on Monday lashed out at pro-hijab protesters, asking them to visit Pakistan, Saudi Arabia or any other country like these two in order to realise India’s beauty and culture and advised them not to take the liberty they enjoy in the country for granted.

“You will understand India’s beauty, culture and opportunities that it offers when you go outside. Here you have liberty to talk to anybody, hold press meetings and do anything,” he said, taking a jibe at some students of University College, Hampankatta and Government First Grade College, Uppinangady, who have been demanding that the authorities allow them to attend classes wearing hijab. Khader was addressing a press conference at Congress office in Mangaluru.

He advised the protesting girls to give preference to their education and take the advice of their parents before making any hasty decision. “Lakhs of students are studying in the state. There can’t be a separate rule for 10-15 students. Court can’t make rules as per your whims and fancies,” he said. Claiming that he made efforts to resolve the issue by talking to agitating students over phone, he said, the students started disconnecting his calls.

Show-cause notice issued to 3 students

Khader said there was some confusion regarding dress code in University College, Hampankatta, due to some decisions taken by University’s Syndicate in the middle of the academic year following which he urged Dakshina Kannada DC K V Rajendra to resolve the matter.

Meanwhile, Anasuya Rai, Principal of University College, Hampankatta, issued a show-cause notice to three students who had held a press meet to condemn the college’s decision to ban hijab “in the middle of the academic year”. They have been given three days’ time to reply. The notice says that the students have brought disrepute to the college by giving statements against the college and its principal. She said that out of 44 Muslim girl students, 20 to 24 are attending classes by removing hijab. The rest have been absent after the ban came into place.

Meanwhile, Mangalore University V-C Dr P S Yadapadithaya said a meeting will be held on June 11 to discuss strict implementation of hijab rule. On Monday too, some Muslim girl students were adamant on attending classes wearing hijab in Uppinangady Government College. College authorities barred 24 students from attending classes for a week.