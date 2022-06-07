STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Visit Pakistan to value liberty here, Congress leader UT Khader tells hijab activists

Khader was addressing a press conference at Congress office in Mangaluru.

Published: 07th June 2022 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

Mangaluru MLA UT Khader

Mangaluru MLA UT Khader. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Congress MLA from Mangaluru, UT Khader on Monday lashed out at pro-hijab protesters, asking them to visit Pakistan, Saudi Arabia or any other country like these two in order to realise India’s beauty and culture and advised them not to take the liberty they enjoy in the country for granted.

“You will understand India’s beauty, culture and opportunities that it offers when you go outside. Here you have liberty to talk to anybody, hold press meetings and do anything,” he said, taking a jibe at some students of University College, Hampankatta and Government First Grade College, Uppinangady, who have been demanding that the authorities allow them to attend classes wearing hijab. Khader was addressing a press conference at Congress office in Mangaluru.

He advised the protesting girls to give preference to their education and take the advice of their parents before making any hasty decision. “Lakhs of students are studying in the state. There can’t be a separate rule for 10-15 students. Court can’t make rules as per your whims and fancies,” he said.  Claiming that he made efforts to resolve the issue by talking to agitating students over phone, he said, the students started disconnecting his calls.

Show-cause notice issued to 3 students

Khader said there was some confusion regarding dress code in University College, Hampankatta, due to some decisions taken by University’s Syndicate in the middle of the academic year following which he urged Dakshina Kannada DC K V Rajendra to resolve the matter.

Meanwhile, Anasuya Rai, Principal of University College, Hampankatta, issued a show-cause notice to three students who had held a press meet to condemn the college’s decision to ban hijab “in the middle of the academic year”. They have been given three days’ time to reply. The notice says that the students have brought disrepute to the college by giving statements against the college and its principal. She said that out of 44 Muslim girl students, 20 to 24 are attending classes by removing hijab. The rest have been absent after the ban came into place. 

Meanwhile, Mangalore University V-C Dr P S Yadapadithaya said a meeting will be held on June 11 to discuss strict implementation of hijab rule. On Monday too, some Muslim girl students were adamant on attending classes wearing hijab in Uppinangady Government College. College authorities barred 24 students from attending classes for a week. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hijab activists UT Khader Hijab row Karnataka congress pakistan
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp